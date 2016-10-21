The ruling price of cotton at over Rs.5,200 in agriculture markets in Telangana, which is a good Rs. 1,000 above the minimum support price for the produce, has raised hopes of farmers in the erstwhile Adilabad district in netting some income, if not fabulous profits. Cotton farmers in these parts are a beleaguered lot since the last few years and the current trend spells good tidings for them. Trading in the markets is likely to open around Deepavali festival as the picking of cotton is moving at a slow pace. The erratic monsoon had delayed sowing operations or had resulted in delaying growth of the plant in many areas.

Despite the initiative of the State government, the actual decrease in area under cotton may not have been up to the desired mark. At nearly 3.4 lakh hectares, cotton cultivation in all the four districts, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem, Mancherial and Nirmal, which constitute the former larger entity, the decrease could only be by about 10,000 hectares.

There are 13 agriculture market yards in these districts with the largest quantum of trading coming from Adilabad and Bhainsa. The cumulative trading in these markets is expected to be of the size of about 60 lakh quintals with a good portion of it coming from neighbouring districts as has been the trend since the last decade or so. Though happy at the price commanded by cotton at present, farmers are a bit wary of the eNAM (National Agriculture Market) type of trading which is to be introduced in this trading season. They are also wary of the rule of moisture content in the produce which has been an irritant after it got to be strictly implemented since the last few years.

According to market officials, the eNAM involves a secret tender process which would protect the farmers from cheating.