The most modern and technically advanced machinery used in the field of construction will be showcased at the Bauma Conexpo India 2016 in Gurgaon from December 12 to 15.

The fourth edition of the Expo will see the participation of some 700 dealers with cranes and heavy machines costing anywhere up to Rs.50 crore, CEO of Bauna Conexpo India 2016 Igor Polka said during a roadshow to promote the event here on Thursday.

Some of the exhibiting companies include ACE, Ajax, Fiori, Caterpillar, Volvo and others.

With a 1.5 million sq. m of exhibition space, the organisers expect a customer footfall of 35,000.

India was showing a stable growth in the construction field when compared to other developing countries. “The usage of machinery was declining in 2013, 2014 and 2015 since construction projects got delayed. But, now there is a huge demand for these equipment. There are 55,000 units of excavators, mobile cranes, compactors, wheel loaders and other machines in India. This number is expected to grow to 71,000 units by 2020. There are companies who are manufacturing parts here,” Mr. Polka said. He said the construction activity was expected to be on a upswing due to the 100 smart city initiatives, rail projects, infrastructure and road projects.

The Indian companies are moving away from the high utility of labour to usage of heavy machinery as that increases longevity and quality of the project, Mr. Polka said. The usage of machines reduces the risk of accidents on the construction site. Further, the cost of the project would not escalate much due to the usage of the machines, he added.

The Bauna Conexpo India 2016 will be a B2B show and the top construction and real estate companies from across the country have been invited to be a part of it.