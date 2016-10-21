Growth:Ambassador of Japan to India Kenji Hiramatsu speaking at the Academic Fair in IIT-H, Kandi mandal in Sangareddy district, on Thursday.— PHOTO: Mohd Arif

Ambassador of Japan to India Kenji Hiramatsu called upon the students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), to visit Japan and explore the opportunities available for higher education. He said those completing their higher education in Japan are being hired by Japanese companies.

Mr. Kenji was at IIT-H campus on Thursday to inaugurate the sixth edition of the Academic Fair, organised by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-FRIENDSHIP project. The JICA announced scholarships for the students of IIT-H to study in internationally renowned universities of Japan, including Tohoku University, University of Tokyo, Keio University, Waseda University, Nagoya University, Kyoto University, Ritsumeikan University, Osaka University, and Kyushu University. These scholarships would be offered to 30 graduating students of IIT-H to pursue their masters or PhD, and would cover the tuition fees and logistics.

JICA-FRIENDSHIP project was initiated to facilitate development of research networks between institutions of higher learning and industrial clusters in Japan with IIT-H that would lead to excellence in education and applied research in science and engineering.

The University of Tokyo, University of Usaka, University of Keio, and University of Ritsumeikan, along with 23 Japanese companies, participated in the fair and shared insights on the various opportunities offered by JICA.

Speakers at the Academic Fair included Hiroshi Esaki, professor, Graduate School of Information Science and Technology, University of Tokyo, Katsutoshi Toda, chairman and managing director, Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.