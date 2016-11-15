RELIGION

Sri Parvathi Sametha Chandramouliswara Swamy Temple: Karthikamasothsva programmes, Pushapagiri Matham, Begumpet.

GENERAL

Centre for Economic & Social Studies: Release of report of the Commission on ‘Inclusive and Sustainable Agricultural Development of A.P.’ by Ch. Hanumantha Rao, Nizamiah Observatory Campus, Begumpet, 10.30 a.m.

The Institution of Engineers: Lecture on ‘Engineering innovations and patenting’, Osmania University Vice-Chancellor S. Ramachandram, chief guest, Visvesvaraya Bhavan, Khairatabad, 4 p.m.

CULTURE

South Indian Cultural Association: 58th annual art festival, vocal concert by Sanjay Subramanium, Ravindra Bharati, 6.15 p.m.

Kinnera Art Theatres: Lalitha Sangeethotsvam, Music programme organised by K. Ramanachari, BJP MLA G. Kishan Reddy, chief guest, Sri Thyagaraya Gana Sabha, 5.30 p.m.

Shrishti: 20th century tribal art and bronzes, Road No.15, Jubilee Hills, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pegasus Art Gallery: Images on the Wall-II, an exhibition of fine arts, Prashasannagar, Road No.72, Jubilee Hills, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kalayutki Studio: Print making workshop, Surabhi Colony, Serilingampally, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hyderabad film Club: Screening of Iranian films ‘Avalanche’, 6 p.m. & ‘Melbourne’, 7.30 p.m., Sri Sarathi Studios A.C. Preview Theatre, Ameerpet.