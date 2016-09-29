General

Centre for advanced study in geography, Osmania University: Valedictory function of International Conference on Geospacial Solutions to Urban and Regional Environmental Issues, Dr. MCR HRD Institute, Jubilee Hills, 2.30 p.m.

Technology, information, forecasting and assessment council (TIFAC) and Indian Development Foundation: Opening and preview of a two-day national conference on Technology Vision 2035, Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cardiological Society of India: Inauguration of World Heart Day celebrations, Necklace Road, Opp. People’s Plaza, 8.30 a.m.

Culture

Light Craft Foundation: Inauguration of second edition of Indian Photography Festival (IPF), State Gallery of Fine Arts, Madhapur, 4 p.m.