Cultural

Sharada Cultural Trust: Three-day music festival, Kyvalya Kumar and party (vocal), Andavan Ashram, Mahalakshmi Mandir, West Marredpally, Secunderabad, 6.30 p.m.

Saptaswara: M.S.Subba Lakshmi birth centenary, vocal concert by Himabindu and party, Kalasubbarao Kalavedika, Thyagaraya Ganasabha, Chikkadpally, 6 p.m.

Goethe-Zentrum: DAAD Webinar on study and research scenario in Germany, 11 a.m. and German Movie Night - Lessons of a Dream, 6.15 p.m., Goetha Zentrum, 20, Journalist Colony, Rd.No.3, Banjara Hills

Balram Arts Academy and Telangana State Artist Club: Exhibition of Art works on Ganesha, Ashwin Nagar Colony, West Marredpally, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.