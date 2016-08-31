General
Goethe-Zentrum:
Screening of German movie
Max Beckmann Departure
, 6.30 p.m.
Culture
South Indian Cultural Association:
Carnatic music concern by Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi, Ravindra Bharathi, 6.30 p.m.
Telangana Department of Tourism and Culture:
Folk Arts Festival, Ravindra Bharathi, 11 a.m. Procession of folk artists from Ravindra Bharathi to Lalitha Kala Thornam at 5.30 p.m.
