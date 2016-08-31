General

Goethe-Zentrum: Screening of German movie Max Beckmann Departure , 6.30 p.m.

Culture

South Indian Cultural Association: Carnatic music concern by Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi, Ravindra Bharathi, 6.30 p.m.

Telangana Department of Tourism and Culture: Folk Arts Festival, Ravindra Bharathi, 11 a.m. Procession of folk artists from Ravindra Bharathi to Lalitha Kala Thornam at 5.30 p.m.

