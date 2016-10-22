General

ICFAI Group: Inaugural of two-day national seminar on “Consumer protection and law: issues and challenges”, High Court judge Justice U. Durga Prasada Rao chief guest, ICFAI Universty campus, Shankerpally road, 10.30 am.

Celebrity Badminton League: Inauguration of “First Celebrity Badminton League - Season 1”, chief guest film director Dasari Narayana Rao, Gachibowli Indoor Badminton Stadium, 8.30 am.

Institute of Public Enterprise: Lecture by ICSSR member secretary Upendra Choudhury on “Role of ICSSR in promoting social science research in India”, IPE Shamirpet campus, 11.30 am.

St. Joseph’s Degree & PG College: Convocation ceremony of the 3rd autonomous batch of under graduate and first batch of post graduate courses, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Basheerbagh, 4.30 pm.

Action Aid: Talk on “gender-inclusiveness of all the excluded communities”, Shoeb Hall, Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram, Baghlingampally, 2.30 pm.

Culture

Kalasagaram: P.G.V. Ramanan Memorial Concert, vocal concert by Pananasam Ashok Ramani, Keyes High School for Girls, Secunderabad, 6.30 pm.

Rangamani Chariar Art Academy: Film music concert on the occasion of ninth anniversary of the academy, Sri Tyagarayagana Sabha, Chikkadpally, 4 pm.