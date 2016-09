Religion

Sankara Bhaktha Sabha Trust: Discourse on ‘Srimad Ramayana Sundara Kandam’ in Tamil by Dr. R. Ranganji, Veda Bhavan, Safilguda, 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm

General

Dr. M. Channa Reddy Memorial Trust: Roundtable on “Hyderabad case in the annals of the United Nations Security Council”, Conference Hall, Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Ameerpet, 10.30 a.m.

Dr. Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Foundation Committee: 49th death anniversary of Dr. Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, at Burgula Ramakrishna Rao statue, near GHMC office, Liberty crossroads, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Culture

Balram Arts Academy-Telangana State Artist Club: Art exhibition, drawings, paintings, graphics, colorgraphs and collage by late Madipadaga Balarama Charya, M. Srikanth Anand, P. Chidambaram, P. Rajendra Kumar, Balram Arts Academy, Ashwini Nagar Colony, near police station, backside of dargah, West Marredpally, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vamsi Art Theatres: Release of book “Cinare Sahithee Praabhavam” by Acharya N. Gopi, former Vice Chancellor of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Sri Thayagaraya Gana Sabha, Chikkadpally, 5 p.m.