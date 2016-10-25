General

United Bank of India: Inaugural of 36th regional office, chief guest GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy; Pawan Bajaj, MD and CEO of the bank, to be present; 5-9-211/1, Chirag Ali Lane, Abids, 10 a.m.

Goethe Zentrum: ‘Tales from the Nest’, a storytelling session by Deepa Kiran, Hamburg Hall, 20, Journalist Colony, Banjara Hills, 6.30 p.m.

Hyderabad Management Association: “How to Grow Your Career in the Digital Era” by ORS Rao, AIMA Member, Vice-Chancellor, ICFAI University, Jharkhand, FTAPCCI Auditorium, Red Hills, 6.30 p.m.

Culture

Goethe Zentrum: ‘Absolute Hyderabad’, a photography exhibition, Hamburg Hall, 20, Journalist Colony, Banjara Hills, 10 am to 6.30 p.m.

Pegasus Art Gallery: ‘Amity’, a painting exhibition by a group of artists, Road No. 22, Prashasan Nagar, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.