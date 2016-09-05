Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender participating in various developmental programmes in Kamalapur mandal in Karimnagar district on Sunday. Photo; Special Arrangement

Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender laid foundation stones for developmental works to the tune of Rs. 25 crore in Kamalapur mandal on Sunday.

He laid the foundation stone for the construction of Mahatma Jyothibha Phule BC Residential School at a cost of Rs. 19 crore. He also inaugurated the new Kamalapur tahsildar building constructed at a cost of Rs. 57 lakhs, and laid foundation stones for the new roads between Kasimpalli, Gudur, Shanigaram, Madannapet and Marripalligudem villages.

Mr. Rajender promised to sanction an additional floor to the tahsildar office and construction of compound wall for the same. The Minister instructed the revenue authorities to check fake passports and solve the problems pertaining to farmers. RDO Chandrashekhar, ZPTC Naveen, MPP Dasaratham, and tahsildar Nageshwara Rao, among others, were also present.