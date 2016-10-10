500 dispensaries to be upgraded in first phase

HYDERABAD: The Employees State Insurance Corporation will open its dispensaries in the 303 newly carved out districts across the country and bring workers in unorganised sectors, such as construction workers, beedi workers, domestic workers, ASHA, midday meals and Anganwadi workers, under the ESI coverage over the next four years.

Minister for Labour Bandaru Dattatreya made the announcement at a press conference here on Monday, and said the aim is to reach out to 20 crore workers phase-wise in the next four years, covering North-Eastern states too. The corporation covers eight crore workers now.

Further, all the ESI dispensaries will be upgraded to six-bedded hospitals, and bed strength will be increased in all the existing hospitals, he said. As of now, there are 1,500 dispensaries across the country, of which 500 will be upgraded in the first phase.

Telangana has 70 ESI dispensaries and 11 have their own buildings. Mr. Dattatreya offered to have new buildings constructed for the remaining if the state government shows sites for the same. Rs.250 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose, he said. Further, a 700-bedded new super speciality hospital will be built in Sanathnagar.

Mobile dispensaries will be introduced in all states, with Telangana set to get five of them soon.

Medical colleges

Mr. Dattatreya also informed that MoUs are being signed between ESIC and respective state governments for construction of three new medical colleges in Alwar in Rajasthan, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, and Patna in Bihar, at an expenditure of Rs. 680 crore. As of now, the corporation has medical colleges in Faridabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gulbarga, besides Sanathnagar.

Efforts are on to negotiate terms to provide reservation in medical seats for the children of the insured persons in the new medical colleges, he said.

Assuring to look into MIM’s request for a 100-bedded hospital in the Old City, Mr. Dattatreya said if the State Government was willing to transfer the land of TSSPDCL in Goshamahal, a hospital could be built there.