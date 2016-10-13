On the job:Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao with officials on a cruise in Siddipet on Wednesday.-PHOTO: Mohd Arif

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao called upon the officials to see that Siddipet was ahead of other districts in the State.

Presiding over a review meeting held here on Wednesday in the newly established Collectorate, Mr. Harish Rao said that Siddipet won several awards in the past and it must be in the top among the districts.

“We are happy that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has inaugurated the district. Let us work as a family and thrive for its development. I assure you that there will be no political intervention,” he told the officers.

Stating that the Siddipet constituency had already achieved cent percent in construction of toilets and Dubbak 70 per cent, he said that officials should focus on Cheryal and Husnabad areas in this regard.

“Feel happy to serve people with love and passion. Create confidence among people that formation of new district will address their problems.

Bring any problem to my notice if you are unable to address it,” he told them.

Collector P. Venkataram Reddy said that employees were lucky to work at Siddipet.

He said that results could be shown within three months if everbody worked as a team.

Joint Collector M. Hanumantha Rao and others were present.