Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender has instructed the district authorities to ensure that each and every household has LPG connection so that use of firewood for cooking in homes is avoided totally.

Even educational institutions should go for LPG for the implementation of midday meal scheme. he added.

Participating in the District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Karimnagar on Tuesday, he instructed the district civil supplies authorities to launch a special drive to ensure that all eligible persons were given LPG connections in a time bound period. He also informed the authorities to convene a meeting with the LPG stove-making companies to ensure that they would provide stoves at subsidized rates for the benefit of beneficiaries.

The LPG connection issue was raised by Choppadandi legislator K Shoba and Manakondur legislator Rasamayi Balakishan over the non-availability of kitchen sheds in the schools for the implementation of midday meal schemes and the workers preparing food in the open with firewood causing smoke pollution in the school.

Presiding over the meeting, Karimnagar MP and chairman of the monitoring committee meeting B Vinod Kumar called upon the officials to make Karimnagar district number one in the implementation of the Central Government schemes. The members also expressed dismay over DEO P Rajeev not coming with the details of schools and kitchen sheds pertaining to the bifurcated Karimnagar district.