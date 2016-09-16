Engineers’ Day was celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya jointly by NTPC, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and JNTU(H) Manthani at NTPC Ramagundam on Thursday.

TSRTC Chairman and Ramagundam legislator S. Satyanarayana participated as chief guest. On the occasion, he called upon the engineers to rededicate themselves for the betterment of the country as they have greater role to play on all fronts. Highlighting the role of engineers, NTPC Ramagundam Executive Director Prasant Kumar Mohapatra said women were also taking active part in the engineering sector. He called upon students to attend more seminars, workshops and summits to enrich their knowledge.

M.S. Venkataramayya, SCCL Ramagundam 3 Chief General Manager and Chairman of Institution of Engineers India, Ramagundam chapter, explained their activities. Engineers Staff College of India (ESCI) Director D.N. Reddy delivered a key note address on ‘Skill development for young engineers to reform the core sector: Vision 2025’ and a PowerPoint presentation on ‘Focus on skill development for youth’.

‘Develop soft skills’

He stressed on the need for developing soft skills to decrease the gap between what is taught in colleges and the industry requirement.