GENERAL

Public Gardens Walkers Association: Epilepsy - myths and facts, talk by Dr. C. Rajesh Reddy, Indira Priyadarshani Auditorium, Public Gardens Nampally, 7 a.m.

CULTURE

Maulana Azad National Urdu University: Children’s play ‘Dadi Amma Maan Bhi Jao’, open air theatre, MANUU Campus, 7 p.m.

Hyderabad Art Society: Hyderabad Art Festival at State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pegasus Art Gallery: Inauguration of paintings exhibition ‘Vibration of Colour’ 6 p.m.

