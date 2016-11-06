GENERAL
Public Gardens Walkers Association:
Epilepsy - myths and facts, talk by Dr. C. Rajesh Reddy, Indira Priyadarshani Auditorium, Public Gardens Nampally, 7 a.m.
CULTURE
Maulana Azad National Urdu University:
Children’s play ‘Dadi Amma Maan Bhi Jao’, open air theatre, MANUU Campus, 7 p.m.
Hyderabad Art Society:
Hyderabad Art Festival at State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pegasus Art Gallery:
Inauguration of paintings exhibition ‘Vibration of Colour’ 6 p.m.
