Hyderabad Art Society: Hyderabad Art Festival at State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public Gardens Walkers Association: Epilepsy - myths and facts, talk by Dr. C. Rajesh Reddy, Indira Priyadarshani Auditorium, Public Gardens Nampally, 7 a.m.

