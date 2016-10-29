CULTURE

Goethe-Zentrum: Photography exhibition ‘Absolute Hyderabad’, Hamburg Hall, Goethe-Zentrum, Journalists’ Colony, Road No. 3, Banjara Hills, 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Pegasus Art Gallery: AMITY painting exhibition, Plot No. 101, Road No. 72, Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gallery Space: Affordable Art Show, Plot No 259/c, Road No. 12, MLA Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Balaram Arts Academy: Exhibition of art works on the occasion of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja, 3-41-1, SCB 4-10-31, Ashwini Nagar Colony, West Marredpally, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GENERAL

Centre for Economic and Social Studies: Foundation Day Lecture on ‘Further reflections counting the poor - with particular reference to identifying the urban poor’ by S.R. Hashim, Chairman, Institute for Human Development, CESS Auditorium, 10.30 a.m.