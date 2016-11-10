Culture

Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival: Crazy by Murray Molloy is being staged at Ravindra Bharati at 6 pm.

Goethe-Zentrum: An exhibition of selected paintings, Tvamevaham at Goethe Zentrum, Journalist Colony at Road No 3, Banjara Hills from 9.30 am.

Hyderabad Film Club and Sri Sarathi Studios: Iranian film festival at Sri Sarathi Studios, A.C Preview Theatre, Ameerpet at 6.30 pm.

Shrishti Gallery: The 20th century tribal art and bronzes at Shrishti Gallery at Road No 15, Jubilee Hills from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm