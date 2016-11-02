In-charge Collector and Joint Collector Sheik Yasmeen Basha has stressed on the need to encourage normal deliveries and discourage caesarian sections in all hospitals.

The in-charge JC visited the government area hospital in Sircilla textile town on Tuesday and inspected all the wards, operation theatre, toilets, wards etc. Interacting with the patients, she stressed on the need to encourage only normal deliveries for the health of mother. She said that the caesarian sections were causing several health problems to women after delivery. She also informed the authorities to encourage deliveries only in government hospitals for the benefit of pregnant women. She said that they were taking all measures for the upgradation of the area hospital into district headquarters hospital and instructed the authorities concerned to prepare proposals accordingly about the requirements.