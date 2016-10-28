With just about two weeks left for the Group II examination, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has initiated efforts for smooth conduct of the major recruitment examination slated to be held on November 11 and 13.

According to officials, a total of 46,000 candidates are expected to appear for the examination in 117 examination centres — 99 in Khammam town and 18 in Sattupalli town — in the district.

TSPSC member Manmadha Reddy held discussions with Collector D.S. Lokesh Kumar and other senior officials of the district here on Thursday to finalise the arrangements to be made for the same.

He listed out the measures to be initiated, which include providing drinking water, first aid, and uninterrupted electricity, among other requisite facilities, in all the examination centres for the convenience of the candidates. Mr. Reddy said the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC should be clamped at the examination centres to prevent untoward incidents during the examination. Any kind of irregularities or malpractices would be dealt severely and attract stringent penal action.

Superintendent of Police Shahnawaz Qasim and Joint Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy were among those present at the review meeting.

Warangal Special Correspondent adds: The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group II examination scheduled to be held on November 11 and 13.

A total of 62,676 candidates would be aiming to ace the examination at 137 centres across the district. TSPSC member M. Rajender held a meeting with officials over the arrangements being made for the same.

The officials were asked to ensure power supply, drinking water, and toilet facilities at ll centres. They were also instructed to ensure transport facilities from all railway and bus stations on the day of the exam.

In Warangal Rural district, a total of 15,374 candidates would be attending the examination at 35 centres. In Narasampet mandal, 12,350 candidates would appear for the test at 26 centres. Collector Prashant J. Patil said the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) was asked to operate more buses on the day.

Prohibitory orders would be in place around the exam centres. He wanted the local tehsildhars to identity strong rooms to store question papers.