Rashtriya Ekta Run was organized by different sections of society in connection with the 146th birth anniversary of the former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel, here on Monday.

The participants paid rich tributes to Sardar Patel on the occasion. Commissioner of Police Kartikeya flagged off the run at Armed Police Headquarters in which police constables and officers participated. The participants ran through main thoroughfares before the conclusion of the run.

BJP activists

Former MLA Yendala Lakshminarayana of BJP led the party activists and others in the Ekta Run held from Pulong Chowrasta to the Raja Rajeswari Nagar Chowrasta. After garlanding the statue of Sardar Patel he administered oath to the participants.

Ekta Run was also conducted by students on Telangana University campus. Paying homage to the departed leader at a function held at Pragathi Bhavan Collector Yogitha Rana described Patel as a great visionary and freedom fighter who integrated the country by merging 554 princely states. He had played an active part not only in the freedom movement but also in the independent India by bringing about various administrative reforms, she said.

Partition

Mr. Patel tactfully suppressed disturbances that cropped up in the wake of India-Pakistan partition. In just 40 months of his tenure as Deputy Prime Minister and Union Home Minister he solved several critical issues, said the Collector.