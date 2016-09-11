‘Educate people on TDP contribution’

SEEKING BLESSING: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu offering prayers at the idol of Lord Ganesh at Khairatabad in Hyderabad. — Photo: K.V.S. Giri

Reach out to the public, Naidu tells Telangana TDP leaders

Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted the party’s Telangana State leaders to create awareness among the people on the contribution of the TDP government of the undivided Andhra Pradesh in strengthening the irrigation infrastructure in Telangana.

The party leaders should reach out to the people with evidence on the measures taken by the then TDP Government for construction of projects across Telangana region.

Mr. Naidu’s comments assume significance in the light of mounting criticism from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti on the neglect of the irrigation sector by successive Congress and TDP governments which put the people, farmers in particular, to hardship.

Mr. Naidu was speaking to senior leaders of the TDP-TS who called on him at his camp office, the Lake View Guest House, on Saturday. TDP-TS president L. Ramana, working president A. Revanth Reddy, senior leaders R. Chandrasekhar Reddy and M. Narsimhulu were among those who called on Mr. Naidu.

He wanted the party leaders to launch struggles at the ground level mobilising the people to mount pressure on the Government to take steps to keep its promises.

Mr. Naidu reiterated that the TDP was committed to the welfare of Dalits and underprivileged sections and wanted the party leaders to work for their uplift.