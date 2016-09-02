The Common Entrance Test for admission into MBBS and BDS courses (Eamcet-3) will see 56,153 candidates testing their luck in the exam to be held on September 11.

The exam is being held after the Eamcet -II was cancelled due to allegations of paper leakage.

Among these candidates, 17,939 will appear from the four centres in Andhra Pradesh – Tirupati, Kurnool, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam and all these are apparently from AP. Maximum candidates of 20,648 will take the test in Hyderabad.

The test will be held in 12 cities. Candidates can download the hall ticket and filled-in online application form from the website ‘www.tseamcet.in’ from September 3 to 9. Candidates have to submit the filled in online application form to invigilator in the exam hall.