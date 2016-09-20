Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) set ablaze an effigy of terrorism here on Monday in protest against the Sunday's ghastly terrorist attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector, which left 17 soldiers dead and several others grievously injured.

They staged a protest demonstration at NSP Camp Colony here vociferously condemning the brutal terror attack.

Speakers at the demonstration paid tributes to the departed soldiers and sought befitting reply to the perpetrators of violence.