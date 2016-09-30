The School Education Department has reportedly prepared the tentative list of the schools to be retained in Khammam district and those that were likely to be included in the soon to be formed Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts, post-reorganisation of the district. According to sources, the officials have prepared the list of the schools based on the draft notification on the formation of the new districts issued by the State government in August. Of the total 3,445 schools under all managements existing in the district, as many as 1,552 schools will go to the Kothagudem district to be carved out of the district. The residual Khammam district will retain 1,741 schools. Some 152 schools situated in Bayyaram and Garla mandals may be included in the proposed Mahabubabad district to be formed out of Warangal district. However, the list is likely to be revised based on the final decision of the composition of the new districts soon.