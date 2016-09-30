“The construction of double bed-room houses at Erravalli and Narsannapet has got delayed due to various reasons including recent rains. The people are suffering as they are staying in temporary shelters. Bapineedu garu please complete them at the earliest,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao told the contractor of the project.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the housing for all project in both the villages during his visit here on Wednesday and asked managing director of Meenakshi Constructions Bapineedu to complete the houses at the earliest in the two villages he has adopted. Development activity has begun at Erravalli first.

Initially 285 houses were sanctioned for Erravalli followed by 200 houses for Narsannapet. However, the number swelled to 370 as the demand increased due to division of families after marriages in the family. Though the houses were scheduled to get completed long ago, they were delayed due to various reasons.

As of now slab was laid for 325 houses at Erravalli and 154 houses at Narsannapet. Plastering is completed for 288 houses and 145 houses respectively. Compound wall is yet to be taken up for many houses.

Under the project 4.5 kilometres underground drainage has been laid at Erravalli and road connectivity completed for about 60 per cent of the village. One fertilizer godown, function hall and dining hall have been completed at Erravalli whereas only a fertilizer godown was completed at Narsannapet.

Bigger houses

Earlier, most villagers lived in houses built on less than 100 square yards and now all of them were given houses on 200 square yards.

“Convincing residents in villages is not a small thing. Like in socialist system we are providing equal space for all and it took lot of time to convince them and get their acceptance. We have crossed the initial target of constructing 285 houses but the demand has increased and likewise other requirements,” said an officer, involved in the process.

“We are expecting that the construction of all the houses would be completed by Sankranthi and house warming ceremony may be held by Ugadi,” said a villager.