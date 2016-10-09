Educatingdoctors: Chairman Medical Council of Telangana E. Ravinder Reddy addressing the Pediatric Academy of Telangana (PAT) State conference in Nizamabad on Saturday.— Photo By K.V. RAMANA.

NIZAMABAD: National general secretary of Indian Academy Pediatrics Bakul Pareq has advised the doctors keep updating their knowledge in their respective medical practice so as to give better treatment and service to patients and to be able to continue in the profession for a longer time.

Addressing the scientific session on pediatric medicine after inaugurating it along with Principal Government Medical College K. Indira, on the second day of the three day State conference of the Pediatric Academy of Telangana (PAT), here on Saturday, the national general secretary of IAP said that doctors must be alert on the diseases which would manifest similar symptoms and must exhibit their talent and skills in accurately diagnosing the disease in patients.

Life work balance

Dr. Indira suggested the doctors to maintain a balance between family life and medical practice to do justice to their service and patients. PAT State president Neeli Ramchander said that the scientific sessions being conducted by eminent and expert doctors as part of the PAT conference and CMEs would help medical practitioners present improve their knowledge.

Dr. Pareq delivered Dr. Harichandra Memorial Lecture, Sanjay Srirampur delivered Dr Deshpande Memorial Lecture, Sudhakar gave the Dr. Ajithkumar Memorial Lecture, Suresh Kumar gave Dr. R. Y. Reddy Memorial lecture and Indrashekar Rao gave Dr. Yadaiah Memorial Lecture during the sessions.

Telangana Medical Council chairman E. Ravinder Reddy, IAP national election commissioner Srirampur, PAT State president for 2017 Ranganath, IAP AP State president G. Sudhakar, PAT secretary Rajashekar Rao, treasurer Surendranath, Ajja Srinivas, Satyakumara Swamy and Kavitha Reddy, among others, participated in the scientific session.