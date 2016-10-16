District Collector N. Satyanarayana has asked doctors to work with commitment and instil confidence among people on the working of Government hospitals and treatment available there. Society will attain overall development when quality healthcare and education are provided to the people.

Addressing a programme relating to the child healthcare at the District Educational Office, here on Saturday, he said that well qualified and trained doctors were available in Government hospitals.

When education, health, anganwadi and adult education departments worked together with coordination establishment of healthy society would become possible, he said.

Stressing the need of elimination of illiteracy in rural parts the Collector said that the Telangana Government had given top priority to education and healthcare and brought about several schemes and programmes. He asked the authorities to make efforts to implement them in an effective manner.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Chandrashekar Reddy said that the Rashtriya Bala Swasthya Programme was introduced to detect symptoms of different diseases among children at early stage and give treatment to cure them permanently. Special medical teams were set up to go round schools and colleges to examine children aged under18 years, he added.

District Educational Officer Madan Mohan Rao , ICDS Project Officer Radhamma and others were present.