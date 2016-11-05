A team of doctors from a Hyderabad-based hospital offered diagnostic and medical services to patients in the dengue-affected areas in Bonakal mandal on Friday. The doctors participated in a dengue awareness-cum-medical camp organised by the Amma Foundation at the Bonakal PHC.

The TPCC working president and Madhira MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurated the camp. Meanwhile, a team of entomologists from a Hyderabad-based State-run institute conducted a survey to check vector density in Ravinuthala, and Govindrala villages in Bonakal mandal on Friday.