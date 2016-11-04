Triple talaq issue:Asma Zehra, member, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, addressing women at an awareness programme in Sangareddy on Thursday.— PHOTO: Mohd. Arif

Asma Zehra, member, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, urged all sections of the society not to create controversy over the triple talaq.

Participating in a programme held at the district headquarters on Thursday, Ms. Zehra said there was no need to intervene in the Muslim Personal Law.

Shameem Unnisa, another speaker at the meeting, said that the BJP government was trying to push the issue forward with the wrong intentions.

“There are so many other issues that need to be addressed by the government pertaining to Muslims. Why has the government been not focusing on them?” she asked.

Members of Kujmat committee also participated in the programme.