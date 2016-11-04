Legal awareness programme was conducted across Medak, Siddipet and Sangareddy districts on Wednesday and Thursday with about 30 para legal volunteers moving from house to house in some villages. District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised the programme.

The volunteers informed the villagers about the services being offered by the DLSA like free legal advice and free legal assistance and how it would reduce the time, money and energy of both the parties involved in the dispute.

During the last two days they received complaints about disputes between wife and husband, land issues and people requesting for providing employment. Panel advocates met officials of various departments and explained how the DLSA would address certain issues without any complication, while saving time.

“We have aimed at reducing the time in settling the compoundable cases and once awarded with the consent of both the parties it was not possible to approach the court again,” said DLSA secretary Justice M. Kanakadurga.

She said that the para legal volunteers moved around the villages they were staying and conducted the programme.

