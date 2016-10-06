Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said that division of districts was aimed at providing better administration and serve people in a focused manner.

Participating as chief guest in the 70 year celebrations of Telangana Non- Gazatted Officers (TNGOs) Union held at Collectorate on Wednesday evening, Mr. Harish Rao said that division of districts took place in all States except Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal for several decades while all other States did that long back with an aim for development. He termed Telangana as ‘Growing State with positive vibrations attracting investors.’

“The bottom line in the division of districts, formation of new revenue divisions and mandals is the public convenience. Issues like population, backwardness, tribals and others were taken into consideration while dividing the districts. For example Sirgapur is being formed as mandal as it was a requirement at that place,” he said adding that employees should join hands with the government in development activities.

Referring to several awards being received by Chhattisgarh in implementation of various development programmes, Mr. Harish Rao said that it was made possible because of smaller districts.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been forwarding with a long vision. Several chief ministers in the past including N.T. Rama Rao and N. Chandrababu Naidu had promised to form districts but failed to do so where as our Chief Minister has been delivering the promise,” he said recalling the opposition rose while forming the mandals in the and how it had made administration closer to the public.

Stating that the government is employee friendly and see that they will not suffer, the Minister said that employees will be posted at their native place to the best possible extent during the final postings.

“TNGOs is the organisation which kept the Telangana movement floating till we achieved the aim. The role played by TNGOs and late Prof. Jayashankar will be remembered for ever,” said Mr Harish Rao.

The meeting was presided over TNGOs district secretary L Srinivas Reddy. MP K. Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Chinta Prabhakar, Collector D Ronald Rose, TNGO leader Devi Prasad, Dehapati Srinivas and others attended the meeting.