Maintenance of law and order, and peace and tranquillity are top priorities for the first Commissioner of Police of Nizamabad police commissionerate Kartikeya. Having completed his Indian Police Service training in 2006, Mr. Kartikeya served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, in the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

In an interview to The Hindu , the Commissioner says he will accord importance to speedy investigation of cases.

Excerpts...

What are your priorities in police administration?

Maintenance of law and order and protection of communal harmony are my top priorities. Peace must be maintained for the continuous progress of any society, and that depends on effective policing. I will accord importance to speedy investigation of crime cases and ensure fast response from the police to public grievances. I have asked police officers to maintain a register of mobile numbers of people who come with complaints so that they can be informed on the progress of their case. Depending upon the gravity of crime, we have fixed a time limit in resolving the complaints too.

The district has a menace of inter-State property offenders gangs. Quite often, they keep breaking into houses and also resorting to thefts. How do you plan to rein them in?

We have a criminal database and are updating them. We have a list of property offenders.

We have begun embarking their physical verification, though it is a laborious and massive process. Every police station has list of offenders, whether it is inter-State or local. We have also requested our counterparts in Nanded and Bidar to cooperate with us in controlling property offences. We will strengthen patrolling and border policing.

In the new police commissionerate, it is natural that there is dearth of staff. How do you plan to overcome it?

This December, we are recruiting a new batch of Constables who would join duty after training for 10 months. After one year, we will get sufficient staff. This is being taken care of. As of now, additional duties are being distributed among the existing staff. I am coordinating with Kamareddy police in certain matters too.

Though the ‘friendly police’ slogan is in practice, some police officers are still unfriendly towards people. How do you plan to reform them?

Of course, it’s a challenge. I have already suggested the lower rung officers to be friendly with people. I warned a couple of officers also as soon as I assumed charge. First of all, I will counsel them, and if they do not mend their ways, I will take disciplinary and corrective action against unfriendly officers.

There are some bottlenecks in the traffic system in the city. Traffic police personnel are few and find it difficult to regulate traffic movement in peak hours. Are you confident of tiding over this problem soon?

I need to have a detailed report on it. It’s a long-term process. Involving all stakeholders, including municipal authorities, I will work out an effective plan.

What are your plans to control road accidents? How do you ensure road safety from the police’s side?

It’s not a one day solution. We have improved the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles Act. Interceptors are being effectively used to check over-speeding on National Highways. We are advising dhabas and restaurants on highways not to encourage drinking. If they fail to comply with instructions, we will take strict action. We are also imposing restrictions on drunk driving. In fact, road mishaps in the last two months have reduced.

In the city, closed circuit cameras remain inoperative at certain places. They are yet to come up at many other places. What do you intend to do about it?

I have come to know that there are certain loopholes. My predecessor police head has done a good job. I will conduct a review on the subject soon.

Gambling is rampant in the district. How do you plan to act on it?

There are two types of gambling — one that is done for business, and the other that is for recreation and does not happen every day. I will take serious action on persons who are allowing playing cards at clubs and guest houses. The police will conduct counselling sessions for gamblers who play cards occasionally.

— P. Ram Mohan