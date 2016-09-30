The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of a report titled “Decades-old huge wall on verge of collapse” published in these columns on Thursday.

The report highlighted the threat posed by the 20 feet tall decades-old wall encircling a century-old mansion (gadi) housing the Zilla Parishad High School in Chegomma village of Kusumanchi mandal to the lives of the 161 schoolchildren as well as local residents. The news report further mentioned the lack of adequate toilet facilities in the school.

In a case taken up suo motu, the SCPCR member Achyuta Rao has issued notices to the District Educational Officer and the Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer, Khammam.

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the officials concerned to inquire into the matter and take up appropriate steps to dismantle and reconstruct the wall within 30 days from the date of the receipt of the notice.

Meanwhile, the Kusumanchi Mandal Parishad Development Officer Vidyachandana visited Chegomma on Thursday afternoon and made an on-the-spot assessment of the condition of the decades-old wall around the old edifice, housing the ZP High School in the village.