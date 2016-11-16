In a move that will benefit large number of students in government high schools, the administration will introduce digital schools in Medak, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts beginning Wednesday. Students from class 6 to class 10 will be taught in digital classes.

The digital classrooms will function in two methods. In the first method under Mana TV programme the classes will be live telecast from Hyderabad which will be directly shown on the screen. In the second method schools will be supplied with pre-recorded audio-visual material fixed in a hard disc.

While the telecast of digital classes will continue under Mana TV programme, teachers will run the programme under second method. Some of the teachers were selected and trained for this purpose. It was stated that the digital classes will be more self-explanatory and make the students get acquainted with the new technology and keep them on par with students in private schools.