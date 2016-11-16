STOCK TAKING:Roads and Buildings Minister T. Nageswara Rao, Civil Supplies Corporation (CSC) Chairman Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and District Collector D.S. Lokesh Kumar at the Civil Supplies department review meeting in Khammam on Tuesday.- PHOTO: G.N.RAO

The Civil Supplies Department is poised to introduce a slew of digital initiatives to track the movement of essential commodities online and check irregularities in distribution of the food grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS) across Telangana.

e-pass system

The technology-driven upcoming initiatives include launch of ePass online method in the PDS, introduction of biometric system in all fair price shops and installation of CCTV cameras at all Mandal Level Stock (MLS) Points to eliminate the menace of middlemen, curb hoarding and smuggling of commodities earmarked for the PDS.

The new digital initiatives among other measures aimed at strengthening the PDS were discussed in detail at a review meeting attended by Minister for Roads and Buildings T. Nageswara Rao and State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman P. Sudarshan Reddy here on Tuesday.

Transparency

District Collector D.S. Lokesh Kumar, the representatives of rice millers’ and ration dealers’ associations were among those present.

Mr. Nageswara Rao said that the State Government had initiated several key reforms in the PDS to bring about greater transparency and accountability in distribution of food grains to the intended beneficiaries.

The proposed ePass online method will help curb diversion of essential commodities and other irregularities in the PDS, he asserted.

He underscored the need for stepping up surveillance to check illegal transport of rice allotted for the PDS.

Biometric devices

Detailing the upcoming technology-driven initiatives, Mr. Sudarshan Reddy said biometric devices would be installed in all the ration shops at an estimated cost of Rs. 52 crore.

The MLS points will be brought under round-the-clock electronic surveillance, he said, adding that weighing machines will be installed at each point to prevent malpractices in the PDS.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar said that 7,213 metric tonnes of rice was being supplied to 11.19 lakh beneficiaries under the PDS in the district.

Fine rice to an extent of 419 metric tonnes was being supplied to as many as 1,447 State-run hostels and schools.