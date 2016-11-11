Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar asked the Education Department to take all measures for the conduct of digital classes in all the government schools from November 16 onwards.

At a review meeting with education department authorities in Sircilla on Thursday, the Collector instructed the authorities to ensure that all the 82 government schools and seven model schools were geared up for the conduct of digital classes with the installation of computers, projectors, audio system etc. He also inquired about the students’ enrolment in the government schools.

Joint Collector Sheik Yasmeen Basha directed the officials to ensure that all the schools had basic amenities such as drinking water, toilets, furniture etc.

The DEO Radhakrishna said that the Government had sanctioned 148 kitchen sheds in the district including 140 for schools in rural areas and eight in urban areas for the implementation of midday meal scheme.