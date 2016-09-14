National » Telangana

WARANGAL, September 14, 2016
Updated: September 14, 2016 06:04 IST

Differently-abled steal the show

  • Special Correspondent
Spellbinding:Differently-abled performing at the Ganesh pandal at Srinagar Colony in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.- Photo: M Murali
A series of programmes have been organised at Srinagar Colony (South ) in Hanamkonda marking the silver jubilee celebrations of Ganapati Navaratri festival.

A group of differently-abled youth under the aegis of The Challenge Dream Dance Group led by Santhosh Kumar Gandham performed at the Ganesh pandal.

Moved by their performances, the residents of the colony donated about Rs. 15,000 as a token of appreciation and encouragement.

Speaking on the occasion, convener of Ganesh Utsava Samithi, Paladugu Chandraprakash Rao, said that they wanted to give a chance to differently-abled people to exhibit their talent. Cultural committee in-charge Devireddy Malakonda Reddy said it was thrilling to see the differently-abled perform.

Members of the Samithi K. Agaiah, Ch. Veeraiah, representatives of the colony development society and others were present.

