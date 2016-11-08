Spiritual trance:A large number of devotees attend puja in the historic Thousand Pillar temple in Warangal on Monday.-Photo: M. Murali

Special puja performed marking the auspicious ‘Kartika Somavaram’

Hundreds of devotees thronged the temples across the district on Monday to offer prayers in view of the auspicious day in the auspicious ‘Kartika’. The Bhadrakali and Thousand Pillar temples witnessed huge rush of devotees.

Special pujas were conducted at all temples. At Thousand pillar temple, barricades were erected to regulate the flow of devotees.

Chief priest Gangu Upendra Sharma said it was believed that the month was most auspicious in Telugu calendar and devotees of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva celebrate it. According to popular belief, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep on Ashada suddha ekadashi and wakes up on Karthika suddha ekadashi. Lord Shiva killed tripurasura on Karthika pournami day.

Chief priest of Bhadrakali temple B Seshu said it was in this month Ganga enters into all rivers and devotees prefer to take holy dip in rivers, observe fast and undertake deeksha. “There are many scientific reasons to consider this month as most holiest and people observe many rituals,” he said.

Both Bhadrakali and Thousand Pillar temples were centuries old and people come to visit them from off places. They still entral the visitors.