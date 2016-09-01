A joint venture housing project between the Telangana government and private developers which was stalled for various reasons here and Warangal is set for resumption as the government on Wednesday gave conditional permission for developers to register plots and villas in the names of buyers. The permission was given in principle by a Cabinet Sub-Committee that met at the Secretariat on condition that the developers will pay to the Housing Department dues and revenue share from the project. The meeting was attended by the Committee Chairman and Housing Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and Finance Minister Etala Rajender.

Please Wait while comments are loading...