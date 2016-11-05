Medical teams working round the clock in affected villages

Even as the district health machinery is engaged in all out efforts to effectively deal with the outbreak of dengue in Bonakal mandal, the mosquito-borne viral disease appears to be spreading its tentacles to various villages in Raghunadhapalem mandal and elsewhere in Khammam division.

According to sources, the total number of dengue cases in Bonakal mandal crossed 400 mark with the Primary Health Centre in the mandal headquarters and sub-centres at Ravinuthala and Govindrala witnessing a steady stream of fever patients.

Special teams comprising doctors and paramedical staff are working round the clock to offer prompt diagnostic and medical services to the patients in the dengue affected villages across Bonakal mandal.

Joint teams comprising personnel of the Malaria Control Wing and the Panchayat Raj departments are conducting sanitation and anti-larval operations simultaneously in the affected villages to curb the spread of dengue. Dengue is rearing its ugly head in Raghunadhapalem mandal with several cases of dengue being reported from Vepakuntla, Erlapudi and various other villages in the mandal. According to sources, Vepakuntla has recorded around 11 dengue cases in the last few days. Over 45 dengue positive cases have been reported from different villages under the Manchukonda PHC limits in the past few days.

Dengue threat is looming over Koyachelka, Kotapadu and a host of other villages in Raghunadhapalem mandal as several localities in these villages continue to grapple with insanitary conditions, sources said. Adequate focus has been laid on preventive measures to curb mosquito menace and control the spread of vector borne diseases on par with the provision of prompt medical services to the fever patients, said Dr Kondal Rao, District Medical and Health Officer, Khammam. Dengue prevention and control measures are being implemented by the joint teams on a vigorous scale in Bonakal, Raghunadhapalem, Kusumanchi, Konijerla, Mudigonda and various other mandals across the district.