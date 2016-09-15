Speakers at the round table held under the aegis of the Telangana Atmahatyala Nirodaka Committee, here on Wednesday, urged the Government to officially celebrate the September 17 as the Telangana Liberation Day.

Presiding over the meeting, the committee convenor B. Kesavulu said that both the Centre and the State need to frame guidelines and go in accordance to the aspirations of the people in respect of celebrating the Liberation Day.

The Telangana agitation had a great history and people including women were subjected to insults, hardships and they had undergone so much of agony in the agitation, he said.

Celebration of the Liberation Day would not be against the Muslims as agitation was fought against the ‘Rajakars’ (private army promoted by the then King) and landlords.

Religious colour

It was most condemnable if given a religious colour, he said and added that if the Government had any objection to celebrate it as Liberation Day it could be organised as the day symbolising the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Bharatiya Janata Party district president Palle Ganga Reddy said that the Chief Minister was ignoring his own promise and talked something when he ran the Telangana agitation and was doing the opposite after the bifurcation of the State and his coming to power in Telangana.

Telugu Desam Party leader Vinod Kumar said that the TRS Government did not abide by its words and was going against the aspirations of people.

CPI (ML-New Democracy) leader V. Prabhakar criticised that the TRS regime was playing dramas while not taking into account the needs of the people.

Communist Party of India district secretary K. Bhoomaiah explained the atrocities of the Rajakars. Peddi Venkatramulu of CPI(M) deplored that the sacrifices of the Communists were being ignored by not celebrating the Liberation Day.

The TRS leader Prithviraj said that his party would celebrate the day on a grand scale by hoisting the National Flag at its offices.