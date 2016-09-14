The demand for creation of Yellendu revenue division as part of the proposed reorganisation of the district is fast gaining pace with the elected representatives of the local bodies belonging to the CPI (ML-New Democracy) taking lead role in spearheading campaigns in support of the demand.

Rally

The sarpanches and other local body elected representatives of the CPI (ML-New Democracy) took out a rally in Yellendu on Monday opposing the State Government's move to split the Yellendu Assembly constituency and merge Bayyaram and Garla mandals with the proposed Mahabubabad district.

Bayyaram ZPTC member G Ilaiah, Yellendu ZPTC member Chandra Aruna and others took part in the rally.

The demonstrators displayed banners demanding formation of Yellendu division by retaining all the five mandals in the existing Yellendu Assembly constituency for the convenience of tribal people living in the remote Agency areas of the constituency.

Resolution

Meanwhile, the elected body of the Gundala major gram panchayat reportedly passed a resolution seeking creation of Yellendu revenue division and inclusion of the Gundala tribal sub-plan mandal in it.