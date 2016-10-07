Bifurcation of Karimnagar district is taking unusual twists and turns ever since the State Government announced the formation of new districts for administrative convenience. The Government had announced the formation of four districts - Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Sircilla.

The demand of formation of Huzurabad district has come up in the region with people launching agitations. Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender, who had been representing Huzurabad Assembly constituency since 2004 elections, also supports the demand for the formation of the Huzurabad district in the name of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

The Joint Action Committee leaders including those from TRS went to Hyderabad to represent the issue to Rajya Sabha member K. Kesava Rao.

There was demand for formation of Jagtial district, but the State Government chose to announce formation of Jagtial and Peddapalli districts even while there was no demand for Peddapalli. Bowing down to people’s will, the Government, after the latest meeting announced formation of Sircilla district, which is represented by Minister for Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao.

The Government had decided to merge Jammikunta, Elkathurthi and Kamalapur mandals of Huzurabad Assembly constituency with neighbouring Warangal Rural district; and Husnabad along with Koheda mandal of Husnabad Assembly constituency with Siddipet district.

The residents of these mandals were opposing the merger with adjoining districts and demanded continuation in Karimnagar district.

Buoyed by the Government decision on Sircilla, people of Huzurabad and Husnabad Assembly constituency have decided to launch agitations demanding the formation of Huzurabad district by merging the two Assembly constituencies and carving out new mandals with headquarters at Illandakunta, Vavilala, Husnabad rural etc.