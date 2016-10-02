The Mayor Akula Sujatha Srisailam, who returned from her 10-day study tour of New Delhi and Chandigarh said that the solid waste management system in both the cities is excellent and 1,600 mw power is being generated from waste at the Okla Waste Management Park in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, she said that in Delhi wet and dry waste, after separation, were being used to generate electricity. The byproduct ash was being used for making bricks for the use in the construction industry, while another byproduct was utilised in road laying. About 70 workers are working for 24 hours on shift basis, she said.

The South and the North Zone Mayors and authorities explained about how they were managing the waste and developing the city. “Our team was really impressed after hearing their experiences in the waste management and in other civic services. With their inspiration we want to render the best service to the residents here,” she said. With the cooperation of Member of Parliament K. Kavitha and MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta the Municipal Corporation of Nizamabad (MCN) would get more funds to develop the city into a green, smart and well planned one in future, she said. Deputy Mayor Fayeemuddin, Corporators and authorities were also present.

