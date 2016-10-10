Long wait:Bayyaram Anuradha with her children at Malakapur village in Toopran mandal in Medak; (right) the double bedroom house of Anuradha under construction.— PHOTOS: Mohd Arif

Only basement completed in three months despite instructions for speedy construction

The agonising wait for the completion of a promised shelter coupled with lack of support on the homefront has robbed a poor widow and her family the joy of celebrating Dasara.

On June 25, the under construction home of Bayyaram Anuradha collapsed and reacting to news reports, Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao sanctioned a double-bedroom house for her the next day. Ms. Anurdha and her three children — Sirisha, Anusha and Akshit — along with some labour were trying to put up a hut and the bamboos used in the erection gave way breaking their dreams of a home with it.

“I had explained my situation to the visiting officials, including my migration to Toopran for a livelihood. The officials promised to sanction me a double bedroom house and the Minister instructed the officials to complete it within one month,” Ms Anuradha told The Hindu . “The contractor and workers are from outside and so far they have only laid the basement,” she added.

Uncertainty

Unsure of the schedules of contractor and labourers, Ms. Anuradha has stayed back in the village for the past three months waiting for the completion of house. “I do not know when they will come. I am worried that if I am not there they may not take up the work,” she said. Further, with no family support in the village she had to stay put in the village foregoing an opportunity for a sustainable livelihood in Toopran, she explained.

To add to the burden of family expenses she has to pay a monthly rent of Rs 500 for the portion she is living in. So far she has taken loans to the tune of Rs. 20,000 to meet family expenditures.

Her husband Bayyaram Swamy Goud, a marginal farmer, had committed suicide in 2011 unable to come out of the debt trap and the family has not received any compensation from the Government. Repeated appeals to the officials and moving around offices did not yield any result and they told her that she had approached them after three months after the incident. She claims that the offficials had conducted a post-mortem on her husband’s body but nothing had happened after that. Anuradha and her three children continue to wait for a response from officials.