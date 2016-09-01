Degree and postgraduate colleges in the State will close down for three days from September 1 to 3 demanding immediate release of fee reimbursement dues of 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Ramana Reddy, President, and Vijay Bhasker Reddy, General Secretary of Telangana Degree and PG Colleges Managements’ Association, said that the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had promised to release the fee dues by July 31 earlier, but nothing has been done in this regard so far.

They said the degree admissions done online were misses by thousands of students and another opportunity should be given to such students.

“We have given several representations to officials seeking some more time for students to apply online, but they are refusing to understand the problems being faced by rural students,” they said.