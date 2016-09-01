Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists, under the leadership of former MLA Yendala Lakshminarayana, took out a motorbike rally as part of their nationwide Tirang Yatra here on Wednesday.

The yatra — which began from the party district office — went around town through the main thoroughfares, and covered Telangana martyrs obelisk at Vinayaknagar and the statue of the martyrs of the Telangana armed struggle at Gandhi Chowk. They also paid homage to Bhagat Singh on Bodhan road.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lakshminarayana said that the yatra would cover all constituencies and mandals up to September 17, which he termed “ Telangana Liberation Day”. On the last day, it would be held at all booth-levels, he said.

Demanding the State government declare September 17 Telangana Independence Day, he wanted to know what the objection of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was to take such a decision. He said that the day was officially celebrated in the former Nizam-ruled areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka ever since they were merged with India.

The senior BJP leader said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, during the long-drawn Telangana agitation for separate statehood, in the capacity of TRS chief announced that if his party comes to power he would declare September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day and celebrate it officially. He has forgotten his promise after coming to power for reasons best known to him, he said.