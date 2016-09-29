Building that houses ZP High School posing threat to 161 students

The decades old 20-foot tall wall encircling the more than century-old palatial mansion (gadi) in this village is at risk of crumbling, posing a potential threat to the lives of 161 students of the Zilla Parishad High School, housed in the old edifice, as well as the residents of the locality.

Exposed to vagaries of nature, the huge wall, considered as old as the edifice itself, is showing signs of decay. The mansion, known as ‘gadi’ in local parlance, in Chegomma of Kusumanchi mandal, once served as a seat of power in the village during the Nizam’s period. It was subsequently converted into the ZP High School after the descendant of the landlord donated an extent of over four acres including the ‘gadi’ to the State-run school in 1960s, sources said.

A mandal parishad primary school and a temple besides the Gram Panchayat office are located adjacent to the gadi. The parents of the schoolchildren and villagers made repeated pleas to the government departments concerned to dismantle the dilapidated old wall and construct a new compound wall, but to no avail. A portion of the wall leaned towards the left side facing the main street in the village under the impact of the recent incessant rains, points out R Yelamanchi, a local farmer, whose son and daughter are studying in the Z P High School.

The dilapidated wall posed a grave threat to the lives of not only the school students but also the passersby, he says, deploring that their repeated pleas went unheeded. The children of the village sarpanch, vice-sarpanch, the school management committee chairperson study in the ZP High School, which earned wide recognition for its academic excellence, says another villager, lamenting that the school students continue to grapple with problems such as dilapidated wall and lack of adequate toilets.

The ZP school is named after Enagala Venkat Reddy, the “dora” (landlord) of the gadi, says Muttaiah, a toddy tapper of Chegomma. “The gadi was donated to the school by former Member of Parliament Surender Reddy”, he adds. Four of the total 18 rooms of the ‘gadi’ are being used for school, says Rama Chary, Head Master, Z P High School, Chegomma. Six new additional class rooms were constructed under Rajiv Vidya Mission at an estimated cost of Rs 36 lakh on the premises of the same campus next to the ‘gadi’ a few years ago, he adds.

There is no provision for construction of compound walls under the Sarva Shiksha Abiyaan (RVM), says B Srinivas, Mandal Educational Officer, Kusumanchi.