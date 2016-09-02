'any language which is not implemented in the administrative transactions and as a medium of teaching will not last long'.

Telugu Bhasha Parirakshana Samakhya founder convenor Velchala Kondal Rao has appealed to the Government not to go the whole hog in the implementation of KG to PG in English medium and slow down in the execution in the interest of promotion of Telugu language.

Expressing a serious concern over the survival of the mother tongue in the wake of the Government policies meant to promote education in English, he said that any language which is not implemented in the administrative transactions and as a medium of teaching will not last long.

In his opening remarks at the round table conference on the need for protecting Telugu language here on Thursday, he said that the Samakhya (federation) was a voluntary organisation and collecting the public opinion on Telugu language policy. It was also making efforts in bringing to the notice of the Government all aspects of its implementation in different fields.

The federation was not against the implementation of the KG to PG education in English medium, but the octogenarian freedom fighter cum educationist said the samakhya had conducted debates in Warangal, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar districts on the subject and would hold a similar one here on September 7.

Programme coordinator K. Yadagiri said that Advisor to Government of Telangana K.V. Ramana Chary, Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana, MP K. Kavitha and TSPSC Member M. Rajender will participate in the debate. Among those who would deliver lectures on different topics included Chukka Ramaiah, S. Lakshmana Moorthy, Ampasaiah Naveen, Kaluva Malliah, C. Mrunalini, Juvvadi Raghunatha Rao, and K. Ratnakar.

Former Registrar of Telangana University R. Limbadri said that the onslaught on Telugu language had begun in the wake of globalisation in the 1990s. It lost its sheen as the middle class parents with the desire to see their children in top jobs started sending them to convent schools, he said.